Gang of four force their way into Newton Mearns house

A woman was knocked to the ground when four men burst into her home in Newton Mearns.

Detectives have now issued an urgent appeal to the public for the help to trace four men involved in the incident yesterday (Monday, January 13).

Around 2pm, a woman at a house in Priorwood Road in Newton Mearns opened her rear door to who she thought was a delivery driver.

The four men then forced their way into the house, knocking her over as they did so.

A brief search was made of the house before the four men then made off. They were last seen heading along West Acres Road, near to the care home.

Detective Constable Kieron Frost, at Giffnock CID, said: “The exact motive for this incident at this time is unclear. Nothing was stolen in the raid, although rooms were searched though by the men.

“The only description we have at this time is that the men were of Eastern European origin, and spoke little or no English.

“One was wearing a High Vis yellow jacket, and all were wearing hats.

“The occupants of the house whilst uninjured, were left shocked as a result of this event.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Priorwood Road or West Acres Road area of Newton Mearns yesterday afternoon to call us if they saw or heard anything which might help in in this investigation.

“In particular I am keen to hear about any vehicle that these four men may have been travelling in.”

Callers can contact the police at Giffnock on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 1839 of 13 January 2020.