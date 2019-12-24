Drugs with street value of £125,000 found at address in Pollok

Police in Glasgow have arrested and charged a man after a large quantity of class C drugs were found in a property in Pollok.

On Monday, 23 December, 2019, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Brock Oval.

A search of the premises found quarter of a million tablets of the controlled substance Etizolam with an estimated street value of £125,000.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail of the Serious & Organised Crime unit said: “As a result of an intelligence-led search today a large quantity of drugs has been removed from circulation.

“A 34-year-old man has been charged and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 in connection with drug offences.

“Removing illegal substances from our communities remains a priority for officers and I would encourage anyone with information about drug crime in their area to report this to us so that we can investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information regarding drug supply should contact police via 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.