Driver stopped in Newton Mearns is caught with drugs

A 22-year-old driver stopped by police in Newton Mearns was found to be in possession of drugs.

The driver, who was pulled over by officers on Thursday night (January 2), was one of a number of motorists stopped by the police in East Renfrewshire over the past week.

In Barrhead, a 21-year-old man was arrested after a report was received of a hit and run crash. The driver and vehicle were traced nearby shortly afterwards.

The driver has been reported to Procurator Fiscal for offences including failing to report the road crash and failing to provide a breath specimen.

In Clarkston, officers seized a car from the owner after checks revealed he was driving it without insurance.