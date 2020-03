A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Alan Ritchie.

The 61-year-old was found seriously injured in a flat on Kennishead Avenue, Carnwardric, on Tuesday, 10 March, 2020.

He died at the scene a short time later.

The 49-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Thursday, 19 March)