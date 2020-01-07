CCTV appeal after assault on Pollokshaws Road

Detectives have released two images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault that took place outside the Allison Arms public house on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Police believe the man in the images may be able to assist with their investigation.

The man in the image is described as having dark hair and is believed to be around 25-35 years old. He is seen in the images wearing a grey t-shirt or top, with a black or dark jacket. In one image he is pictured wearing a black baseball hat.

Detective Constable Fraser Murray from Cathcart CID said: “The image shows a man officers wish to speak to in connection with this incident as he may have vital information. Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to get in touch with officers.

“I would also ask that any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police, contact Cathcart Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 4093 of 8 November, 2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”