Police in East Renfrewshire are continuing their efforts to keep people who shouldn’t be driving off our roads.

The latest person to have his vehicle seized by officers was a 44-year-old man who was stopped in the Neilston area last night (Monday, March 16).

He was stopped for being a disqualified driver and for having no insurance.

Officers also recently stopped a vehicle in Netherplace Road, Newton Mearns.

This driver also had no insurance and had their vehicle seized by police.