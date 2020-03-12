Carnwadric murder inquiry team open online portal in appeal for information

Police investigating the murder of 61-year-old Alan Ritchie in Carnwadric area of Glasgow on Tuesday (March 10) have set up an online portal which will allow members of the public to provide information electronically to detectives.

Mobile phone, dash-cam footage or any information can be uploaded on to the site – Alan Ritchie Murder Investigation – where it will be reviewed and analysed by the inquiry team who will then take the appropriate action.

Mr Ritchie died following a disturbance in his flat in Kennishead Avenue, Carnwadric, Glasgow, around 10pm on Tuesday night.

Relatives have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Alan McAlpine at the Major Investigation Teams (West) said: “Whilst we believe that Alan was the target of this attack, the level of violence used again him was extreme and no one should have to have endured that.

“It is vital we catch the people responsible and identify the two men seen at the flats prior to police being called. They are described as both white, in their 20s, one wearing a black ‘North Face’ jacket, black jogging trousers and black training shoes and the other, a green parka jacket with fur lining around the hood and orange detail on the left sleeve, light grey jogging trousers and black training shoes.

“Hopefully this online facility will encourage people to get in touch with police with any footage or information they feel may assist our enquiry.

“So far the response from the public has been reasonable but we need more people to come forward.

“We are trying to find out Alan’s movements in the days and months leading up to the attack, his lifestyle, who he associated with and who had visited the flat recently.

“Officers are checking CCTV and there are increased patrols in the area at the moment and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about the incident to speak to them or call police via 101 quoting incident number 4100 of 10 March 2020. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”