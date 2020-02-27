Battlefield Rest targeted by vandals

Police have launched an investigation after vandals targeted the Battlefield Rest on Wednesday, February 26.

The much-loved restaurant was left with broken windows after three vandals elbowed and kicked at panes of glass.

A neighbour scared them away before calling the police.

“A police spokesman said: “At around 12.25am on Wednesday, February 26, officers were called to a report of a break in at premises in Battlefield Road, Glasgow.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”