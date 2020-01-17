Armed raider robs Newton Mearns travel agents of five-figure sum

A five-figure sum of foreign currency has been taken in an armed robbery at a travel agents in Newton Mearns.

Police are appealing for information following the raid at the premises in Ayr Road, at around 1pm today (Friday, January 17).

An unidentified man entered the store and presented a knife. He threatened staff before making off with a five figure sum of foreign currency.

He then left the shop and drove off in a southerly direction in a silver vehicle.

The man is described as being white, 6ft 2in tall and of slim build.

He had a white mask covering his face and was wearing a black beanie style hat, light coloured long sleeved top, navy blue bottoms and white shoes.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy, of Glasgow CID, said: “Nobody was injured but this was a frightening experience for staff and customers alike.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the man or who was in the area at the time of the robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1534 of 17 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.