£700 million contract will transform household waste in East Renfrewshire to green energy

A unique new contract will see up to 190,000 tonnes of black bag waste from five Scottish councils diverted from landfill and converted to low carbon energy on an annual basis.

The £700 million, 25-year Clyde Valley Residual Waste Project between East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire Councils and Viridor started on January 7.

The household waste is taken from each council area to Viridor’s Materials Recovery Facility at Bargeddie in North Lanarkshire and treated to produce a refuse derived fuel. It is then transported to the company’s Energy Recovery Facility at Dunbar, where it is burned at high temperatures, under carefully controlled conditions, to produce 258GWh of low carbon electricity which goes to the national grid.

The rubbish being treated through the contract is residual household waste, which cannot be recycled and would otherwise be sent to landfill.

A number of community benefits will be delivered as part of the contract, including apprenticeships, work placements and training workshops for businesses.

Steven Don, Viridor’s Head of Local Authority Contracts Scotland, said: “The Bargeddie Hub is now receiving waste as part of this contract just in time for the very busy post-festive season period. The Clyde Valley Partnership is an excellent example of how local authorities can work together to deliver effective waste management and contribute to a circular economy in Scotland.

“The sophisticated technology at Bargeddie improves recycling and non-recycable waste treatment, maximising the opportunities to recycle while putting non-recyclable waste to work to generate electricity.”