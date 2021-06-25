The flowers you should pick for a friend based on their star sign
Zodiac signs can reveal a lot about a friend’s personality, but did you know that each sign also has a compatible flower?
Friday, 25th June 2021, 10:41 am
If you are looking to surprise your best friend with a lovely bouquet, expert florists, Interflora, have revealed how to pick the perfect flowers for them based on their star sign.
Vicky Wilson, in-house florist at Interflora, said: “Buying flowers for a friend is one of the simplest ways to show you appreciate them. Any bouquet will be sure to put a smile on their face, but thinking of ways to personalise a bouquet beyond a card is a great way to show you care.
"Take time to consider how their personality may be suited to a particular style or colour and include flowers with symbolic meaning for extra thoughtfulness.’’
