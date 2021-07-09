Bathing Mobility Advisory Service (BMAS) opened a new showroom at Dobbies Garden Centre, Braehead

The firm has built a great reputation for the quality of its adapted bathrooms which are helping a generation of older Scots live in their own homes for longer.

Due to the success of the business and increased demand locally, BMAS opened a new showroom in April this year at Dobbies Garden Centre, Braehead, to allow customers to view a select range of bathrooms up close and to discuss their requirements in person.

“We are excited to open this new showroom to enable us to reach more customers and to help them find their bathing solution,” says manager Graham Barr.

The firm can transform an old, unsightly bathroom (left) into a beautiful wet room (right) suitable for a person's needs.

“We are looking forward to helping people bathe safely in their own home, as well as showing them that BMAS bathrooms are both practical and stylish so you can choose something that matches the rest of your home.”

The firm, which also has bases in Edinburgh and Lasswade, has earned nothing but five-star reviews on consumer review website Trustpilot for its high-quality products, workmanship and excellent customer service.

One glowing report from a customer’s daughter reads: “Fantastic service right from initial showroom visit through to the planning, fitting and post-installation visit.

“We wanted something that would meet my elderly mother’s current needs and be future-proofed. BMAS gave her a beautiful wet room which does not look like a disabled room. It gives us confidence that she is safe while she manages alone, but it is also suitable when she requires more support.

“All the people we’ve dealt with have been excellent. It was important to feel comfortable having the guys in the house. Respectful, skilled workers installing quality products, creating a beautifully finished room.

“We were kept informed all along what was happening, particularly during Covid precautions. Great range of products but also helpful advice on what would best suit your needs. It’s worth getting the experts involved as they ensure you get what you need now and in the future. Who knew there were different heights of toilets! So happy we opted for BMAS.”

BMAS is a mobility bathroom specialist, unlike other generic bathroom companies or mobility firms that also offer bathrooms. It boasts more than a decade of experience, having fitted some 2,000 bathrooms across the country.

It offers free design appointments with absolutely no obligation and a fully managed service from design to completion plus aftercare for your peace of mind.

Their caring approach has led to numerous word-of-mouth referrals from previous customers satisfied with their trustworthy team. As each customer has unique needs, they offer a tailored approach for everyone and are genuinely thrilled to improve the lives of their customers and to allow them to live independently in their own homes.

“Every job is treated with the same level of consideration and our aim is to exceed customer expectations,” adds Graham.

“We have a guaranteed level of expertise and experience in designing and creating mobility bathrooms that must be safe and comfortable and fit for purpose. We know what specialist products to choose (from thermostatically controlled showers to safety grab rails) and what design will work to suit the space and the customer’s needs.”

Find the new BMAS showroom at Dobbies Garden Centre, Braehead, 75 King’s Inch Drive, Renfrew open 7 days a week.