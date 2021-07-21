What’s not to be liked by a five-course gin-inspired menu!

Head chef John Molloy

The partnership with Isle of Bute Gin features a menu created by Head Chef John Molloy which pairs delicious cocktails with the perfect dishes, from fresh Cumbrae oysters to smoked salmon and curry, all carefully designed with ingredients which complement the botanicals concealed within each bottle of gin to intensify the flavour.

Isle of Bute small batch gin is inspired by the Scottish island of Bute and all their botanicals used in the gins are sourced from the island and nearby areas, to create a selection of gins that lend themselves to life on the Scottish Isles.

The Duke’s Umbrella General Manager, Craig McKay said:

Isle of Bute Gins

“We’ve really enjoyed concocting this special evening, the first of many tasting events to be held at The Duke’s Umbrella.

“One of my favourites is the Gorse Flower Gin Colada which is a combination of sweet, floral and creamy, flavours that complement the Aromatic Venison Curry.”

Jack Madigan-Wheatley, General Manager of Isle of Bute Gin said:

“Partnering with The Duke’s Umbrella is an exciting opportunity for us. Everything from the menu to the décor emits a certain quality and so it’s an ideal place for us to showcase Isle of Bute Gin”.

Freshly opened oysters - nothing nicer

Course 1

Cumbrae oyster with cucumber and gin water, Avruga caviar, with tarragon and lime. Paired with Oyster Gin Fizz : Oyster Gin, green tea syrup topped with Prosecco.

Course 2

Juniper and oak gin cured and hot smoked salmon and dressed watercress.

The Duke's Umbrella

Paired with Dirty Oaked Gin Martini - Oaked Gin, Noilly Prat Vermouth, olive brine and saline solution.

Course 3

Slow cooked pork sliders, pineapple ketchup and red cabbage slaw.

Paired with Island Gin Mojito - Island Gin, Grapefruit Liqueur, Pineapple, Lime juice, topped with Soda water

Interior of the lavish and opulent surroundings of the Duke's Umbrella

Course 4

Spiced venison loin and smoked bone marrow curry with coconut and mustard seed broth. Paired with Gorse Flower Gin Colada- Horse flower gin, orange and clove syrup, lime and coconut cream.

Course 5

Heather honey and Gin Espuma with raspberry, grapefruit and honeycomb.

Paired with Rhubarb and Pea Collins - Heather gin, rhubarb and pea cordial, lemon and soda water.

Bookings for The Duke’s Umbrella’s Isle of Bute tasting experience are live now.

To book tickets at £50 per head, please call the venue on 0141 732 7073 or email [email protected]