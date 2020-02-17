Drygate champions Random Acts Of Kindness as it embarks on mission to spread the love in Glasgow

After Scotland was declared the kindest part of the UK, Drygate Brewing Co is out to preserve that title this year.

Embarking on a mission to make Glasgow the kindest city in the UK, Drygate is launching a beer-fuelled campaign to reward good deeds with great brews.

The brewery will be giving away hundreds of pints in exchange for stories of goodwill this Random Acts of Kindness Day (February 17).

Glaswegians can nominate deserving individuals on Drygate’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Drygate will be calling on locals to be kindness ambassadors and champion everyday-heroes with pint-sized gifts.

Beers can be redeemed via a unique two-part voucher, designed to be divided and shared in order to bring people together over a pint. Drygate is donating all proceeds from voucher sales to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

This new initiative is the latest charity project to come from Drygate’s Bearface Trust, as it moves forward in its mission of making beer a power for good.

How to share a beer in kind:

To make a Random Acts of Kindness nomination, head over to Drygate’s Twitter and Facebook page

Random Acts of Kindness vouchers are also available for purchase here from February, 17.

Both purchaser and recipient will receive their half of the voucher by email and must present at the bar.

Each will receive a pint of Disco Forklift Truck OR any other core range beers OR a soft drink.

The voucher costs £8 and is valid until 31/12/2020.