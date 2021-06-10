Free car insurance for people driving to vaccination appointments

A short-term car insurance firm is offering drivers free cover to get them to and from Covid vaccination appointments.

Veygo says the initiative will help people who are keen to avoid public transport and need to either borrow a car or temporarily insure their own car in order to attend their appointment.

With some public transport services still operating at a reduced level and many drivers cancelling their insurance to save money during lockdown, the firm is offering a short-term solution to those who might face difficulties getting to their vaccination centre.

The offer aims to make it easier for people to attend their vaccination appointment

The offer runs throughout June and will provide three hours of free cover for anyone with a confirmed vaccination appointment.

Gunnar Peters, CEO at Veygo, said: “It’s been a difficult year, the vaccination programme has provided the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re hoping this offer will help ease any concerns for people who may find it difficult to make it to their appointment, or for those who would rather avoid using public transport to get there.

“We want to make sure the vaccination programme continues to move at pace, and that people can get their jab as easily as possible and protect themselves from Covid-19. Our insurance policies offer the right cover if people need to borrow a car, so they can travel with peace of mind that they are protected, as well as other road users.”