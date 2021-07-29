Time for walkies at Pollok Country Park

The Big Dog Walk takes place on August 22

On August 22 dogs and their owners can choose from either a 2k, 5k or 10k route and walk times have been staggered this year for the comfort and safety of all taking part.

Brand new this year, there will be a Puppy’s First Socialisation Walk at each of the venues, taking place at 10am, this will be a 2k walk for those with little legs in order to introduce them to other dogs and socialise them in a safe organised way.

The ‘Beat the Rush’ walk is for dogs who love their walkies, but may be a but more anxious and prefer having their own space.

Back at the event village there will be plenty to do and see including shopping, expert advice, the fun dog show, and plenty of festival food and drink.

The Dogs Trust is onboard as Official Charity Partner who will be taking along their Temptation Alley to challenge your dog. Participants can also raise more money for

any charity of their choice upon signing up.

Nicole Cooper, managing director of Touchpoint Live Media, said: “The Big Dog Walk is a wonderful opportunity for all dog lovers to get out and walk with the four-legged member of the family, and we very excited to be coming to Scotland for the first time.”