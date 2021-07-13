Stunning reservoir promenade proposal for East Renfrewshire

An artist's impression of how the new promenade will look

Impressive new artist’s impressions show revised plans for redeveloping Aurs Road to create improved walking and cycling routes, which will run alongside Balgray Reservoir in Dams to Darnley Country Park.

The project is part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal with the development set to begin in early 2022.

Throughout the pandemic, visitor numbers to Dams to Darnley Country Park have soared and the way people use the area has changed.

This led to the design team – in close consultation with walking and cycling charity Sustrans Scotland and Scottish Water - reconsidering the best way to improve the area.

Instead of creating a large visitor centre, it is now planned to focus on creating a range of facilities and attractions across the entire country park area.

This could include a smaller visitor facility with café, toilets at strategic locations, good quality play areas, and a range of other potential additions.

Work on this part of the project would get under way in 2023 following the completion of the Aurs Road transformation.

East Renfrewshire Council leader, Councillor Tony Buchanan, said: "Life has changed so much as a result of the pandemic and I’m delighted the project is now being adapted to meet the changing needs of visitors to the area.

"This will provide a fantastic destination for visitors, whilst also improving transport links and creating job opportunities. I can’t wait to see work getting under way next year.”

The Aurs Road project will also include realigning two sections of the road, the creation of a roundabout and the replacement of the weak road bridge.

This will make it a safer, more direct local route between Newton Mearns and Barrhead, with improved connections for walking and cycling, as well as enabling a bus route between the communities by replacing the weak bridge and realigning the road.

The boardwalk will also connect to existing paths, giving visitors a vibrant and attractive environment for leisure and exercise.