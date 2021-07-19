Playground Festival finalises line-up

Kelis is among the artists heading to Rouken Glen this September

Some of top names include Boy George and Culture Club, Orbital, The Libertines, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Glasvegas, James, Razorlight, Kelis, Roisin Murphy, Erol Alkan and Irvine Welsh.

The south side is set to celebrate some semblance of return to normality with a weekend of superb music, laughs, fun and family in our beautiful park.

Erol Alkan: “I’ve missed my trips to Glasgow, I’ve missed the warmth of the people, the sound of the crowds, and most of all, the energy.”

The festival has lots of surprises planned, from spectacular food and drink areas to a special VIP collaboration.

Playground Festival’s Ashleigh Elliott said: “We feel there is something for everyone at Playground Festival 2021.

“We are so happy the full line-up is now out there and hope you all agree it’s the best we have ever had. Bring on September weekend!”