Nominate a woman who makes Glasgow better

The awards recognise women whose work may otherwise be overlooked

These awards help to recognise and celebrate five women from different walks of life who help make Glasgow shine.

The public are invited to vote online for a woman they feel makes a difference or who has been inspirational in their community.

The winners will be invited to an official ceremony in Glasgow in late August.

The Women Better Glasgow campaign was launched in 2016 allowing a spotlight to be shone on women whose work may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Among those acknowledged in 2016 were Commonwealth Games judo champion Louise Renicks and founder of the Scottish Iraqi Society Faten

Hameed.

An Oceanic Hair and Beauty spokesperson said: “We wanted to do this in a way which we felt would not only celebrate their achievements but also raise awareness of the difficulties many women face in their daily lives.”