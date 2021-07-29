HES for funding towards regeneration of former Govanhill Picture House

Govanhill Picture House was first opened in 1926

Glasgow Artist’s Moving Image Studios is a voluntary group working with artists, architects and historians towards bringing cinema and the arts back to the historic site.

The project aims to clean up the vacant public street adjacent to the building and create a green space and street cinema, with £5,508 in HES funding supporting public engagement and outreach activities to encourage diverse usage.

Activities will include art, filmmaking, ceramics and gardening workshops. The project aims to shape the building’s future use in a way that reflects the needs of the local community with a focus on environmental, cultural and architectural aspects, as well as enable its removal from the Buildings at Risk Register.

The five-year project was initiated by Lydia Honeybone and Shireen Taylor, they said: “Like so many local residents, we fell in love with this crumbling monument to the golden age of cinema; we see the building’s potential to serve the community again and are working towards a regeneration project to reinstate it as an arts hub for the Southside of Glasgow.”

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said: “I am delighted to announce this funding to help in the restoration of a historic building so that it can continue to be enjoyed for future generations and have a positive impact on its community.