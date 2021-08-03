Have your say on Dunterlie developments

The new facilities will be a major boost for the Dunterlie area

A previous consultation on the future of Dunterlie highlighted that residents and visitors to the area considered the resource centre as a valuable local asset, so it is proposed that the council use a space within the centre as an employability hub.

This hub would be supported by the council’s employability team, Work EastRen, helping the community get into work and access training, as well as providing free WiFi within the centre.

In addition, there are four proposals set out for the MUGA which look to bring the facility back into community use, with both short and long-term options.

Community Services and Community Safety convener, Councillor Colm Merrick, said: “Dunterlie has an active and engaged community and they see the centre as a key asset for the area.

"Developing the MUGA will provide the area with a fantastic facility, but any redevelopment has to have the support of this community and it is important that the voices of the whole area are heard and listened to when decisions are made, so I would encourage everyone to have a look at the proposals and submit their views.”

To find out more and access the surveys, visit:

Resource centre – https://getinvolved.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/environment/employability-hub/

MUGA – https://getinvolved.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/environment/dunterlie-centre-and-dunterlie-multi-use-games-mug/

As well as online surveys, the council will be seeking the views of groups, young people, families and tenants through face-to-face work in the