Euros leave a legacy for grassroots football

The release of the legacy packs builds upon the ‘Play Your Game’ initiative, Glasgow Sport’s biggest-ever city-wide football programme

Following entries ranging from Banff to Troon, the packs have now been awarded to 50 clubs which hold Scottish FA Quality Mark accreditation featuring specialist equipment including balls, bibs and goals.

A club that will witness the legacy of Glasgow’s hosting of the tournament closer than most is Hampden Football Club.

Whilst recovering from challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the club aims to use the equipment to support a current crop of players and assist in the reintroduction of teams across additional age groups.

Club secretary Scott Brisbane said: “Scotland’s qualification gave kids a newfound love for football and we have had lots of interest from parents looking to see if they can join Hampden FC.

"The equipment will be a much-needed addition for training, and help not just our current squads, but it will be great to pass down to any new age groups that are formed.”

Meanwhile, Pollok United have been rewarded for excellent community links which has allowed the team to offer around 500 locals players of all ages the opportunity to participate in the sport.

With a range of partners, including Glasgow Clyde College, the club has also developed a number of social welfare campaigns to tackle bullying, racism and mental health issues through the provision of football activities.

Andy Elliott of Pollok United said: “Scotland’s qualification created a buzz around the club and we have seen a dramatic increase in new members wishing to join, in particular our mini kickers section is bursting at the seams - we have had to double the number of coaches and space that we use to accommodate the numbers!

"Due to the significant increase in our members, we badly needed more equipment and aim to deliver a legacy in our area, this additional equipment will allow us to do that.”

In addition to receiving a legacy pack 22 club members were selected to act as mascots at Hampden Park for Scotland vs Czech Republic.”