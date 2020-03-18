The Glad Cafe closed until further notice

Much-loved Southside venue The Glad Cafe is closed until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, directors Joe and Sarah Smillie, said: “It is with heavy, heavy hearts that we announce that The Glad Cafe will close until further notice.

“This has been a heartbreaking decision to make but, as always, the safety and health of staff, customers, artists and the local community is our priority.

“Our focus, now, is on protecting the future of the cafe, venue, The Glad Foundation and Glad Rags, and doing our best to ensure staff welfare.

“Like so many other small, independent businesses, we face an uncertain future but we are all hoping that our beloved Glad Cafe will pull through this. The Glad has always survived on huge levels of generosity, support and love from our customers, musicians, audiences and our staff. It is this that keeps us strong and gives us hope as we look ahead.

“In the interim, we will miss you all so much… our regulars, always with a story to put a smile on our faces; our artists and musicians who have believed in The Glad Cafe from day one and put their hearts into creating beautiful moments here, rallying round to support us in times of need; all those who attend our workshops, music lessons and community groups, whose delight and enthusiasm let us see clearly the impact of what the Glad is doing; and all of our wonderful supporters, with their daily words of encouragement, thoughtful ideas and practical skills that they offer selflessly… we can’t wait to welcome you all back. We love you all.”