Study finds East Renfrewshire enjoys good health for longer

Residents of East Renfrewshire enjoy better health for longer than most places in the UK

Life insurance broker Reassured analysed the latest life expectancy figures from the Office of National Statistics and then assessed how different lifestyle choices can affect lifespan and overall health.

The Orkney Islands came out on top as the place where the average proportion of life spent in "good" health 87.72 per cent.

Six places in Scotland featured in the top ten including East Renfrewshire, which was sixth in Scotland and 10th overall, with 85 per cent.

By contrast the worst-performing area was Blackpool with just 70.5 per cent.

Reassured chief executive Steve Marshall said: “Life is often described as being short. But it’s fascinating to see how many elements of everyday life can impact these numbers, which is why it’s so essential to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones.”