Slimmer gives thanks to Newton Mearns slimming group

Nearly a year ago Lisa made a decision that would change her life.

After a meeting with a surgeon who informed her she needed a hysterectomy, she was the biggest she had been.

She headed to Slimming World the next day.

Lisa said: “I remember feeling embarrassed and I just sat at the back and listened to everyone’s inspirational stories thinking I can do this!

In the first week I lost 9.5lbs and every week I was committed and the weight came off.

“Slimming world is a lifestyle change, you can actually eat on this diet and you never feel hungry.”

And after 11 months of hard work Lisa hit her target with 8 stone 2lbs gone for good.

She added: “I am grateful to all the girlies at class who have inspired and supported me and to my husband who has cooked his wee heart out and kept me on plan.

“And finally, Kirsty Flockhart, the only words I have are thank you not only have I lost weight, I have gained the most incredible gang of friends.”

The Broom Parish Church group meet every Tuesday, 9.30am, 11.30am and 7.30pm. For more information contact Kirsty 07933 250130.