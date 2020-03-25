Queen Elizabeth University Hospital surgeons take to social media to ask people to stay home

It’s a picture we’ve seen from around the world.

Now clinicians from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have recreated it for their own audience.

The group shows the emergency surgical team including Dr Elaine Yeap saying, “We stay at work for you. Please stay at home for us.”

Elaine said: “It’s a very simple message. We saw doctors in Italy and the States sharing this, so decided to do a special Queen Elizabeth version.

“It’s so important people heed the warnings and stop the onward spread of Covid-19.

Please share this message with your family and loved ones and help us slow down the spread.”