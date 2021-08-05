Over £50,000 donated so far to send Newton Mearns mum to America for cancer treatment

It is hoped treatment in America will allow Julie Scott to see her children grow up

Julie Scott was diagnosed in August 2017 with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

After chemo, a lumpectomy, removal of lymph nodes, radiotherapy and more chemo, Julie was cancer free in December 2019.

Unfortunately, just 10 months later she was told the cancer had returned in her breast and spread to her breast bone.

There is currently no cure for metastatic TNBC. Nineteen cycles of chemo had helped keep the cancer at bay for over a year, however it has now stopped working and the cancer has spread further to her lung and liver.

The NHS is unable to offer a cure, so Julie, who runs clinical trials herself and has worked alongside oncologists at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, has looked further afield for treatment.

She has been accepted on to a trial at Yale New Haven Health Hospital in America for, potentially, life saving treatment, but this costs £90,000.

Julie’s sister Gemma Strickland launched a GoFundMe last month to raise the money and has so far received over £57,000, with Julie having the go-ahead to travel to America this week.

Gemma said: “Apart from the cancer, Julie has remained healthy and has unbelievably continued to work full-time throughout the treatment. She is the strongest person we know and has managed to keep her difficult days from her kids and even her family.

"If it wasn't for her hair falling out, you would never know she had stage 4 cancer. She really is a super hero! She has some how continued running 8k, three times a week and we are all so in awe of her strength and determination.

“Julie is desperate to keep being a mummy to her little kids, to love them, see them grow up, not have the sadness of their mummy dying and be able to keep living her life.

"Her friends and family just can't lose her and Julie can't bear not being here with us either. If you can help, we will all be so grateful if you can make a donation.”