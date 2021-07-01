MSP demands lessons be learned over care home Covid deaths

Paul O'Kane MSP

Statistics from the Care Inspectorate show that between March 16, 2020, and March 21, 2021, 92 Covid-related deaths were recorded in East Renfrewshire care homes.

This is an average of 12 per 100 care home places, compared to an Scottish average of 9.2 per 100.

Westacres care home in Newton Mearns was hit particularly badly with 18 Covid-related deaths recorded at the facility.

Mr O’Kane said: “What happened in Scotland’s care homes during the pandemic was nothing short of a scandal. Our heroic care home and NHS staff went above and beyond, but they were failed and put in harm's way by the Government.