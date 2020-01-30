Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians Rugby Club tackles mental health for National Breathing Space Day

Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians Rugby Club have teamed up with Breathing Space, Scotland’s mental health phone service, to encourage Scots to take some time out for their mental health.

The initiative is part of a wider partnership between Breathing Space and Scottish Rugby, to raise awareness of the confidential support the phoneline provides for anyone feeling low or stressed.

A video featuring GHA players and their top tips on how to de-stress, will be shared online on National Breathing Space Day (February 1).

Tony McLaren, Breathing Space National Coordinator, said: “Rugby is a challenging sport, it’s inspiring to hear how these young players stay mentally healthy through physical activity. We’re also getting the message across that our helpline is available in the evenings and weekends for anyone who is struggling and needs a listening ear.”

Breathing Space receive around 8,000 calls each month from people across Scotland struggling with their mental health. Trained advisors are able to give support and advice on a wide range of issues, including loneliness, relationship issues and anxiety.

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey said: “Breathing Space do important work to support people across Scotland who are feeling low, stressed or anxious. Taking steps early on to improve mental wellbeing by caring for ourselves and for others is so important.

“Our Mental Health Strategy stresses that we want to see a Scotland where more people are more active, more often, in part because being active is good for our mental wellbeing. So I think it’s great that Breathing Space are linking up with GHA Rugby Club to support the role that sport and physical activity can play in maintaining good mental wellbeing.”

Brian Tracey, President of GHA RFC, added: “When I took over the presidency it coincided with a couple of tragic events surrounding players at nearby clubs. It made me determined that we as a club put in place a framework of help and support. Breathing Space have been part of that network and we value their partnership with GHA.”

Breathing Space is available on freephone 0800 83 85 87, from 6pm to 2am weekdays and 24 hours at the weekend.

GHA will be taking part in the U18 Scottish Cup Semi Final vs Hawick on February 1.