Glasgow Clan show support for Pancreatic Cancer

The Glasgow Clan have thrown their weight behind raising awareness for pancreatic cancer.

The ice hockey team, who play at Braehead Arena, have pledged their support at their next home game on Saturday 23rd November against Guildford Flames.

November is pancreatic cancer awareness month with Thursday 21stNovember marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day. This is a global movement driven by the need to raise awareness of the symptoms and risks of the world’s toughest cancer, and the urgency for earlier diagnosis to improve patient outcomes.

In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a single-digit, five-year survival rate (2-9 percent).

Purple is the colour associated with pancreatic cancer across the globe, the colour already worn by the Glasgow Clan. They will however be wearing special edition jerseys on the day, which will display an ink-painted montage of familiar Glasgow landmarks designed by local illustrator Adrian B McMurchie. The artist lost his father, John McMurchie, to the disease two years ago - just three weeks after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Adrian said: “My dad would have loved this. He loved his sports and he would have liked the thought of doing something to make a difference. I’m delighted to contribute in this way, I want to make sure there is more awareness of pancreatic cancer.”

Gareth Chalmers, Chief Operating Officer, Glasgow Clan Ice Hockey Club, said, “Following the very sad loss of long-term Clan supporter Andy Bonar, we are delighted to be supporting Pancreatic Cancer Scotland during the 2019/20 season. At this Saturday’s home game, we will be asking all the Purple Army to wear something purple in memory of Andy and to show their support for PCS.

“We’re also excited to be wearing our limited-edition PCS jerseys for the game. I’d like to thank Adrian B McMurchie who came up with the superb Glasgow themed design”.

After the match the unique jerseys will be auctioned off to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland (PCS).

As Scotland’s pancreatic cancer charity, PCS are committed to raising awareness, improving education, healthcare, research and support for patients and families in Scotland whose lives have been touched by pancreatic cancer and associated tumours.

In Scotland, approximately 800 people a year are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

With a predicted increase of 49.9% by 2027, and barely any improvement in survival rates in the last 50 years, PCS is determined to stop pancreatic cancer becoming the second largest cause of cancer death.

With a vision to make the 2020’s the decade of change, they have launched their own clan – the ‘Pan Can Clan’ to bring together a growing and inspiring community of people.

Fiona Brown, development manager, of PCS explains, “Supporters like the Glasgow Clan and Adrian play a key role. Their voice, energy, determination and commitment will help change the pancreatic cancer story across the world. Their inspiring dedication helps raise funds and awareness and fully embraces our belief that together we can make a difference.”

There is currently no standard screening test or early detection method for pancreatic cancer, though research is being conducted in these areas. Knowing the symptoms and risks remains key to an early diagnosis to give patients the best chance of survival. Research shows that patients diagnosed in time for surgery are more likely to live five years and beyond.

Fiona explained, “Pancreatic cancer doesn’t present in an obvious way. It’s not possible to feel a lump like other cancers and the symptoms can be vague and poorly understood.

Symptoms can include jaundice, weight loss, abdominal pain, backache, loss of appetite, new onset diabetes, changes to bowel habits, deep vein thrombosis low mood or depression. These symptoms, can, however, also be attributed to other less serious causes and common conditions, but if people have concerns and persistently experience one or more of the symptoms, which are not normal for them, they should make an appointment with their GP.

Fiona continued, “We know that people can survive pancreatic cancer - by working together as a Clan we can support much needed improvements to outcomes for patients and families in Scotland – As a Clan We Can!”

To find out how you can help raise awareness or funding for pancreatic cancer visit: www.pancanscot.org

Click here for tickets for Glasgow Clan v Guildford Flames.