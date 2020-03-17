East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure suspends fitness classes and community activities

A range of sports and fitness classes and activities in libraries and community centres have been suspended by East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure due to the current Coronavirus crisis.

The following gym and fitness classes are suspended until further notice – Vitality Classes, Aqua Natal classes and Exercise for 2 classes.

All planned activities which take place in libraries are also off for the time being. This includes Bookbug sessions, Rise & Shine, Singing group, Code club, and Read, Relax & Refresh.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure is no longer taking bookings for its community halls, and current bookings for vulnerable groups will be cancelled. However, facilities will remain open for existing customers who wish to continue their booking, although this will be reviewed regularly.

Art & Heritage classes for adults are suspended until further notice.

Macmillan Cancer Services are also affected. Barrhead Foundry, and Clarkston and Giffnock Libraries will no longer be staffed with volunteers.

And Macmillan Move More physical activity programme is suspended.

Updates can be found on East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure’s Twitter and Facebook pages.