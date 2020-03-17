Coronvirus: First death in the Greater Glasgow area

A patient with coronavirus in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has died.

The elderly patient, with underlying health conditions, is the second person with coronavirus in Scotland to have died.

This follows the first death of a patient, in the Lothian area, which was announced on Friday, March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood said: “I am very saddened to report that an elderly patient with underlying health conditions, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

“They were being treated by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

“I offer my deepest condolences to their friends and family at this difficult time. No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”