Coronavirus: Visiting restrictions introduced at Glasgow hospitals

Hospitals across the Glasgow area have introduced restricted visiting to help combat the coronavirus COVID-19.

As part of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s contingency planning to manage the outbreak, restrictions have been put in place for visitors of high-acuity (acutely unwell) and immune compromised patients.

High-acuity and immune compromised patients include those in Intensive Care Units; High Dependency Units; Emergency Departments, Acute Receiving Units; Initial Assessment Units; Midwifery Care Areas; Neonatal Units, Haemato-Oncology Units and Renal Units.

Visitors are restricted to those who are essential only; such as parents of paediatric patients or the patient’s partner/main carer.

Children should be restricted from visiting unless otherwise arranged with the nurse in charge.

Visitors may be required to wear personal protective equipment based on risk assessment.

The following general restriction applies for all visitors:

• Do not visit anyone in hospital if you have a fever/ respiratory / cough or cold symptoms.

• All visitors must hand sanitize when entering and leaving clinical areas.

If patients have questions regarding visitation they should phone the ward for clarification.

There is further advice and information regarding the coronavirus at the NHSGGC website