Following deep cleaning, Isobel Mair School and Nursery will re-open tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March) as normal.

The Newton Mearns-based school and nursery was closed today (Monday) following a coronavirus case being linked to the school.

Read more: Isobel Mair School in Newton Mearns is closed

The individual with coronavirus is self-isolating at home and is giving no cause for concern.