Coronavirus: Business as usual at East Renfrewshire’s sports, leisure and cultural facilities

Sports centres, swimming pools and libraries will remain open in East Renfrewshire – at least for the time being.

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure (ERCL) – which delivers sports, leisure, arts and culture services across the area – has issued a statement on social media confirming that in line with current government guidance in relation to the coronavirus, it is continuing to operate its services as usual.

ERCL’s statement goes on: “We will continue to follow and monitor official guidance from the UK Government and The Scottish Government carefully.

“It is of vital importance for us to ensure that all procedures are in place to support the health and wellbeing of our customers and staff members.”

It says that to help combat the spread of coronavirus, it has put precautionary measures in place including:

• Educating staff on prevention;

• Emphasising frequent and proper hand washing;

• Encouraging customers to shower before swimming;

• Increasing the frequency of cleaning, especially the cleaning of high contact areas.

ERCL says it anticipates official guidance will change over the coming days which is likely to impact its services, and urges customers to check for updates on its social media channels, including Facebook and its website