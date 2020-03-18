Coronavirus: All East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure services and venues closed to public

In line with Government advice on reducing social contact, all East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure services and venues are now closed to the public until further notice.

This closure applies to:

- All sport, leisure and culture venues (including leisure centres, libraries, community halls and Eastwood Park Theatre)

- All indoor and outdoor activities

- All events

Read more: East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure suspends fitness classes and community activities

All membership fees, including direct debits, will be frozen automatically throughout the closure, you do not need to take action on this. Anyone who has paid for classes or other services that cannot be delivered will be contacted directly in the coming weeks. This includes pre-paid school holiday programme bookings.

All theatre customers who have booked tickets for shows on or after March 18 will be contacted directly.

Show are being rescheduled where possible and will offer customers the option of transferring tickets to the new date or a refund.

Customers will be contacted as soon as possible about memberships and advance bookings.

Further updates will be posted on the East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure website