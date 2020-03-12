Coronavirus added to East Renfrewshire Council’s risk register

The impact of Coronavirus has been added to East Renfrewshire Council’s risk register.

Listed as “high” risk, the “emergence of a pandemic disease” could increase the demand on council services as well as impact on staff availability, the entry to the register states.

This could have a resultant impact on financial and service planning.

The entry includes the potential for panic buying, which could limit the council’s ability to purchase items, and government advice leading to isolation or the closure of buildings.

A significant increase in burials, cremations and associated registrations is also listed.

The register states that risk control measures are currently in place, including updated guidance on “mass fatalities”.

East Renfrewshire Council has established links with NHS Public Health and multi-agency working as well as regional resilience partnerships.

Proposed and ongoing risk control measures include monitoring government guidance, considering personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning requirements and ensuring consistent staff messaging.

The authority is also regular updating risk assessments and considering buying and storing PPE or cleaning materials as the “outbreak emerges”.

Business Continuity plans are being kept up to date and maintained, taking into consideration “significant staff absence levels”.

The council’s website signposts residents to NHS advice for the most up-to-date information on symptoms, self-isolation and high risk areas around the world.

It states: “It’s also important that general hygiene advice is followed, in order to protect yourself and others. It is best to always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze, bin the tissue, and kill germs by washing your hands with soap and water or use a sanitiser gel – catch it, bin it, kill it.”