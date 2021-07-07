Community grant enables Barrhead charity to buy new minibus

East Renfrewshire Council leader Tony Buchanan with Include Me 2 Club chairman Paul McIlvenny

Include Me 2 Club works to create a community where people, no matter their age or abilities, are treated equally and fairly, and are supported to achieve their goals and ambitions.

The new minibus, which has been fully equipped and specially adapted to meet the group’s needs, will increase the number of vulnerable children, young people and adults with disabilities and/or additional support needs who can access the diverse range of services offered by the charity throughout East Renfrewshire

The project was grant-funded by the East Renfrewshire Renewable Energy Fund (ERREF) and Neilston Windfarm Legacy Fund (NWL).

Paul McIlvenny, chair of Include Me 2 Club, said: “Include Me 2 Club would like to say a massive thanks to the East Renfrewshire Renewable Energy Fund and Neilston Windfarm Legacy Fund for granting us the funding, to allow us to purchase the new minibus.

“Having an accessible vehicle that is fitted with a ramp and can support wheelchairs or 16 passengers is a great asset to the organisation.

"The minibus will open up so many opportunities for our members and enable us to transport them in and around East Renfrewshire for activities and events, and elsewhere once restrictions allow it possible to do so.