Celebrating six months of getting people vaccinated

John Gordon receives his second jab from nurse Paula McMahon

This follows a fortnight which saw the launch of drop-in clinics which allows anyone over 40 to receive a vaccine without an appointment, or for anyone to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca if they have been waiting more than 10 weeks.

The drop-in facility, combined with the appointment schedule at 18 vaccination centres, alongside a mobile vaccination bus and some targeted vaccination of under 30s in key areas, has meant more than 131,000 doses were administered in two weeks alone.

NHSGGC marked the milestone by thanking staff across sites with cupcakes, while staff involved in the programme took to social media to thank the public for rolling up their sleeves and coming forward to get their vaccine.

Paula McMahon was the first nurse in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to get vaccinated.

Paula, who has spent the last six months vaccinating colleagues and the public said: “The rollout has been fantastic and I see and hear the enthusiasm from the public to roll up their sleeves and get their jabs on a daily basis.

"It’s very impressive that we’ve come so far, so soon, and it’s a real testament to the efforts of all colleagues who are involved in the programme.