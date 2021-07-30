Call for parents to book eye tests ahead of school starting

Emma Robb, store director of Specsavers in Newton Mearns

While most young children have their eyesight assessed as part of routine developmental checks, having an eye test with a qualified optician means that any problems that they may have, are identified early.

Emma Robb, store director of Specsavers in Newton Mearns, said: “Good eyesight is fundamental when children are learning, so even a minor problem with a child’s sight has the potential to affect their development at school.

"But, if diagnosed early, conditions such as a lazy eye or squints can be rectified before they become permanent. I’d like to urge parents in the area to book an appointment especially as it may be something that children have missed in the past year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“For most children, their first visit to the opticians is an adventure, while others can be unsure of the process. That’s why we have invested a great deal of time and care into tailoring the examination process to ensure every child is comfortable and enjoys their visit.

‘We put kids at ease by simplifying things and always encourage them to ask questions and feel involved.

"We also use small, specially-designed frames and cards to check for everything from astigmatism to colour blindness, as well as overall health and wellbeing.

“Parents might have observed something unusual and there are several tell-tale signs you can look out for that may indicate your child would benefit from an eye exam.’

Tell-tale signs that might indicate your child is experiencing a vision problem:

Sitting close to the TV, holding books close to the face, or moving forward at school to see the board

Losing their place when reading / using a finger to guide the eyes

Squinting / tilting their head

Rubbing their eyes

Sensitivity to light

· Closing one eye to read or watch TV

· Complaining of headaches / tired eyes

· Avoiding computers or reading could be signs of far sightedness