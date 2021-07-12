Birds of a feather quilt together

Aileen McKay, from the Busby Quilters and the Glasgow Gathering of Quilters, met Richmond’s Hope staff to hand over the quilts

The quilts will be given to children and young people to help them preserve memories and provide a lasting keepsake that they will take home with them and use as a reminder or comforter.

One of the quilts made by the Busby Quilters called ‘Birds of a Feather’ was exhibited and received a ‘Highly Commended’ award at the National Quilt Exhibition at the SECC in March 2020.

Aileen McKay, from the Busby Quilters and the Glasgow Gathering of Quilters, met Richmond’s Hope Glasgow office staff at their base in Ibrox Parish Church to hand over the quilts.

Aileen said: “When I saw the post on Facebook asking for quilts for the children, I knew we’d be up for the challenge.

"It’s such a worthwhile charity and one of the ladies in the group had a personal connection to Richmond’s Hope so she was delighted to give something back.”

Richmond’s Hope supports bereaved children and young people between the ages of 4 and 18.

At the heart of Richmond’s Hope’s programme of support are specialised grief activities and therapeutic play which helps bereaved children and young people improve their mental health & wellbeing by working out their grief through verbal and non-verbal ways.

Children who go to Richmond’s Hope are supported by dedicated specialist bereavement support workers for 40 minutes once a week for an average of 12 sessions.

Amy Maloy, deputy lead bereavement support worker, said: “These quilts are absolutely beautiful and the story that’s gone into making them is so heart- warming.

"There’s even one with a castle and the Loch Ness monster - I can’t wait to see the children’s faces light up when I show them that one!

"Richmond’s Hope is so grateful to all the quilters – their kindness will make a big difference to a child who is struggling to cope

with grief.”