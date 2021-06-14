Worry over dangers in Thornliebank playground

The 'Parents with Paintbrushes' hard at work

The ‘Parents With Paintbrushes’ have been out refreshing the games markings, but say action is needed to address more pressing issues.

Lorraine Kirkwood said: “The feedback from staff and children was amazing, it lifted spirits and children were excited to be out playing.

“However, now it is time for East Renfrewshire Council to step up to ensure the children have a safe environment to play in.

"There are holes in the walls, huge craters all over the playground, the tarmac is uneven and even a bit of metal from an old piece of equipment that my daughter cut herself on six years ago still sticking out of the ground.

"What is the council's solution? Throwing down some palettes to cover the holes, it just isn’t good enough, no will engage with us and it is time for them to answer some questions.”

The council has now stated it will work with the school and parents to make improvements.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to improving our school estate as much as possible within available financial resources, and understand the increasing importance of the external environment.

"Assessments of playgrounds are regularly carried out as part of our ongoing safety checks and reports submitted to our property team. Some planned improvements across the school estate were unfortunately delayed due to the impact of the pandemic.