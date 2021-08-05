Play Well Outdoors pack encourages children to get into summer

The pack was launched at a Stay, Play and Learn session at Queen’s Park

The pack was developed by Play Scotland in partnership with Save the Children, STV Appeal and the Beano for all primary school children in Scotland and is packed full of play ideas, activities and ideas of places to visit this summer and beyond.

It was launched at a Stay, Play and Learn session at Queen’s Park by Clare Haughey MSP, Minister for Children and Young People.

The sessions, run by Early Years Scotland, focus on the benefits of outdoor play through planned activities that support family health and wellbeing.

Parents who attend receive a Play Well Outdoors pack and a food package with recipes to encourage families to prepare meals at home. Around 400 packs are distributed each week.Ms Haughey said: “Play is vitally important for children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing, especially as we emerge from the pandemic.

“We have committed funding of £20m to support a wide range of activities for children and young people and their families over the summer, ensuring they are provided withopportunities to socialise, play and reconnect within their local communities and environments as well as having fun after a most challenging year.”Play Scotland is calling on families, carers, and communities across Scotland to give children plenty of opportunities to play and have fun outdoors with their friends throughout the summer.Chief executive Marguerite Hunter Blair said: “The focus in Scotland is encouraging families to Get into Summer and to enjoy a #summerofplay.

“This year more than ever we need to encourage children and families to have a summer full of outdoor play and fun, it’s so good for everyone!”

Claire Telfer, head of Scotland at Save the Children, added: “We have been so proud to work with some incredible partners to develop this resource for Scotland’s children.

"Play is a great leveller and we know it has a huge impact on a child’s wellbeing. We hope the pack has gone some way to encouraging children to develop their confidence and social skills and more importantly, to have fun”.