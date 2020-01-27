Name change for Langside Nursery

Langside Nursery, a standalone establishment located within Battlefield Primary school in the south side, will be re-named Carmichael Nursery.

The decision was taken at the City Administration Committee following a plea by local families and staff to help reduce the risk of confusion that the nursery was located in Langside Primary school.

Families, staff and children were asked to make suggestions of potential new names and a ballot taken for the most popular choice.

Carmichael Nursery received the most votes in the ballot and relates to the address of the nursery – and named after Mary Carmichael – one of four ladies-in-waiting for Mary Queen of Scots.

Councillor Chris Cunningham, City Convener for Education, Skills and Early Years said: “Families would be entitled to think that Langside Nursery was located within Langside Primary and not Battlefield!

“By listening to these concerns and holding the ballot, we now have a new name with a nice historical link – perhaps the perfect future project for the staff and children to work on.”