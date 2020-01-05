Last chance to apply online for P1 place at an East Renfrewshire school

Parents have until midnight tonight (Sunday, January 5) to submit online applications for primary one catchment places at East Renfrewshire schools.

Thereafter applications for P1 places must be made entirely at schools during Applications Week (January 13-17).

The online form, which was introduced for the first time last year, provides a simple and effective method for parents and carers to submit applications, with 95 per cent of people choosing this method last year.

Supporting documents required as part of the process still need to be produced at each individual school during P1 Applications Week, and this should be done from Monday, January 13, until Friday, January 17, between 1.45pm and 3.30pm at the local school.

Once all applications have been received and processed, parents will receive written confirmation at the end of March advising of their child’s P1 place.

Go to online form to make an application online.