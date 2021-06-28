Kirsten is a fan of St Ninian's historic victory

Kirsten Oswald MP with St Ninian's High coaches and players (l-r) Jordan Lough, Sean Fife, Ruairidh MacDonald and Stephen McMaster

The team’s success is a historic achievement, being the first victory in this tournament for an East Renfrewshire school.

The tournament for the 2020 shield started in September 2019, but was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and only resumed in May of this year.

This made 2020 only the second year in the tournament’s 117-year history in which the Senior Shield was not awarded.

St Ninian's captain Aidan McLaughlin joined his father on the Senior Shield, becoming the first father and son duo to have their names engraved on it. Aidan’s dad having captained Holyrood High School to victory in the 1986-87 season.

The team's coach Stephen McMaster said: "It is an unbelievable feat for the boys to achieve the prestigious Senior Shield for the first time, not only for St. Ninian's High, but the first time for any school in East Renfrewshire.

“The memory of winning and lifting the Senior Shield will be one the boys will cherish for the rest of their lives as will their being recognised in this motion tabled by Kirsten.

“We are hoping next year that we can defend the trophy and win it again... fingers crossed!"

Ruairidh MacDonald, a key player in the team, added: "Due to Coronavirus, the team didn't have much time to bond or play many games together.

“We only played the semis and the finals as a team. When we won the Senior Shield, it didn't sink in till a couple of hours after the game."

Ms Oswald said: "I tabled this motion to recognise a momentous win, which will be celebrated by all in St Ninian's and across East Renfrewshire.

“The hard work of all players and coaches is admirable, especially through this difficult year.