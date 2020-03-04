Glasgow school pupils meet inspiring young scientists at Scotland’s biggest medical research careers event

More than 200 S5 and S6 pupils from Glasgow high schools swapped textbooks for test tubes as they attended Scotland’s biggest and most exciting medical research careers event at the Technology and Innovation Centre at the University of Strathclyde, the Meet the Researchers Showcase, hosted by Medical Research Scotland.

The annual event allows school pupils with an interest in science or considering studying a STEM subject to meet inspiring young PhD students who conduct cutting-edge research into a range of health-related problems.

The event provides the perfect opportunity for young people to learn more about science and the career journey into medical research. The young scientists presenting their research all carried it out at Scottish universities, thanks to funding from Medical Research Scotland.

At the acclaimed event, Glasgow pupils met students and lecturers from leading Scottish universities as well as industry experts who put their science skills to the test using fun, interactive science demonstrations. The event was hosted by Medical Research Scotland, Scotland’s largest independent medical research charity, which encourages and supports promising individuals at the start of their careers.

Professor Philip Winn, chair of Medical Research Scotland, said: “Today’s school pupils are tomorrow’s medical researchers. At Medical Research Scotland we aim to inspire and connect the next generation with Scotland’s leading medical professionals – in just a few years Glasgow’s secondary school pupils could be engaged in pioneering laboratory work.

“We welcomed more than 200 pupils from across Glasgow to get a taste of the career opportunities open to them in medical science and other STEM areas. I hope we’ve helped ignite a passion for science.”