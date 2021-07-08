East Renfrewshire sets scene for safe summer

Chief Inspector Alan Gray from Police Scotland, John Johnstone from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Convener for Community Services & Community Safety Councillor Colm Merrick and Jason Rush from ERC Community Safety Team.

Whilst it is important young people are able to socialise again and enjoy the opportunities that the relaxation of restrictions affords, it is also essential the rules in place are followed and that locations that could endanger their physical safety, such as around reservoirs, disused quarries and farmland are avoided.

At present, up to eight people aged over 12 from a maximum of eight households are able to meet together outdoors.

There are a wide range of different activities that young people are able to access and East Renfrewshire Council is working to ensure that more of these are available in the coming weeks and months.

Convener for Community Services and Community Safety, Councillor Colm Merrick said: “I am pleased restrictions are beginning to ease and there are more opportunities for socialising and activities.

"However, parent/carers and our young people still have the responsibility to ensure guidance is being followed and no-one is being put at any form of risk.

"We are grateful for our residents’ continued support in ensuring young people can socialise safely for the benefit of our wider community and hope everyone has a refreshing summer break.”

Chief Inspector Alan Gray, Area Commander for East Renfrewshire, added: “More than ever before, this year will see a summer when we anticipate our residents will look to enjoy the many parks and open spaces East Renfrewshire has to offer.