East Renfrewshire pupils score football fun during the Euros

Pupils from Uplawmoor Primary were among 1,500 youngsters to take part

Over 1,500 children have taken part in the roadshows hosted by East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure’s Football Development and Active Schools teams.

The seven participating primary schools were Carlibar, Hillview and Cross Arthurlie in Barrhead, Crookfur and Isobel Mair in Newton Mearns, Neilston and Uplawmoor.

Pupils got to put their skills into action with an inflatable ‘beat the goalie’ challenge, competed in small-sided games and perfected their dribbling and shooting skills.

The roadshows were organised to celebrate Scotland’s men’s team reaching the European Championships.

Active schools co-ordinator Chris Rose said: “Reaching the European Championships gave us a huge opportunity to inspire children to get active through football. Seeing the children with smiles on their faces, scoring goals and cheering on their classmates was very rewarding.

“It was great delivering this fantastic project alongside our colleagues in the football development team. Their expertise and experience as well as the equipment the team provided meant we could deliver really high quality, fun events.”

Football development officer John Gervaise added: “The power of football to bring people together and create positive experiences is unique.

“It is fantastic that so many pupils across East Renfrewshire got to participate in this opportunity whilst celebrating Euro 2020 being on our doorstep.”

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure hosts new all star football, sports and multi-activity summer holiday camps and activities for 5-14 year olds. Mini kickers and gymnastics sessions will also run throughout the holidays.