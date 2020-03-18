Coronavirus: Schools in East Renfrewshire remain open

Schools in East Renfrewshire continue to remain open this morning (Wednesday. March 18), in line with Scottish and UK Government guidance on dealing with the coronavirus.

However, many parents and carers have been keeping their children off school, with reports of absence rates of up to 50 per cent.

East Renfrewshire Council’s current advice is that if your child and family are healthy and well, they should continue to go to school.

If absence is being reported, it should be done in the normal way by contacting schools directly.

The Council has also said that changes will be made to primary lunch menus for the coming weeks, given the ongoing challenges at present.

And it also pointed out many school crossing patrollers are not working at present, so it’s important parents make suitable arrangements for getting their children to school safely.